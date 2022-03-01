Pakistan cuts petrol, diesel prices despite global surge amid Russia-Ukraine war
Web Desk
12:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government late on Monday notified new prices of petrol and diesel following the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a televised address to the nation.

Khan announced a Rs10 per litre reduction in the price of petrol and diesel each and Rs5 per unit reduction in the price of electricity. The decision comes at a time when crude oil price jumped over $103 amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.    

The new price of petrol is Rs 149.86 after a reduction of Rs10 per litre, according to a notification issued by the finance division, and comes into effect 12am.

The prices of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs10 to Rs144.15 per litre. The price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs1 to Rs125.59.

