Pakistan cuts petrol, diesel prices despite global surge amid Russia-Ukraine war
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistani government late on Monday notified new prices of petrol and diesel following the announcement of Prime Minister Imran Khan in a televised address to the nation.
Khan announced a Rs10 per litre reduction in the price of petrol and diesel each and Rs5 per unit reduction in the price of electricity. The decision comes at a time when crude oil price jumped over $103 amid Russia’s military operation in Ukraine.
The new price of petrol is Rs 149.86 after a reduction of Rs10 per litre, according to a notification issued by the finance division, and comes into effect 12am.
The prices of high-speed diesel has been reduced by Rs10 to Rs144.15 per litre. The price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs1 to Rs125.59.
PM Imran Khan announces to cut petrol, ... 07:15 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday announced decrease in petroleum and electricity prices, providing ...
- Use of biosensors in agriculture06:06 AM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Green Agriculture necessary action to reduce environmental pollution06:37 AM | 24 Feb, 2022
- More effective fertilizers for crops & their benefits10:00 PM | 19 Feb, 2022
- Raising silkworms; a profitable business10:53 PM | 15 Feb, 2022
- What is vermicompost and how famers can make it01:33 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan cuts petrol, diesel prices despite global surge amid ...12:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2022
- Pakistan closes facilitation desk after evacuation of 700 students ...11:24 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Noor Mukadam's parents deny rumours of a 'compromise' with Zahir ...10:34 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
-
-
- Feroze Khan and Ushna Shah spark dating rumours05:00 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Lahore Qalandars' historic win in PSL7 final04:30 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- 'Baap ki party' - New version of #PawriHoRahiHai goes viral03:31 PM | 28 Feb, 2022
- In a first, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia join US-led naval exercises ...11:48 PM | 13 Feb, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022