PM Imran, Gen Bajwa discuss security situation, border management

ISLAMABAD – Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Monday.

According to the media reports, the meeting was held at Prime Minister’s Office. Sources privy to details of the meeting say that COAS Bajwa and the prime minister discussed the overall security situation of the country, including the border management.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of his economic team to hold consultations on the evolving world scenario and its impact on the Pakistani economy and inflation.