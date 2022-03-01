Shab-e-Meraj being observed in Pakistan tonight

LAHORE – Muslims in Pakistan are observing the Shab-e-Meraj tonight with religious zeal, fervor and devotion.

Shab-e-Meraj, (night of forgiveness) is a glorious night, marking Al-Isra' wal-Mi'raj (the Night Journey & Ascension) of Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) when he was taken from Makkah to Al-Haram-Al-Sharif (also known as the Temple Mount) and was then taken to heaven on the heavenly animal named 'al-Buraq.'

It is a miracle second only to the revelation of the Holy Quran.

Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was awarded the five prayers (Salat) during the Meraj.

Muslim women offer special prayers at their homes or special gatherings whereas men offer prayers and attend religious gatherings in the mosques which are decorated specifically for the holy occasion. They seek blessings from Allah and also pray for the welfare of Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah.

In their sermons, Muslim scholars would highlight the importance of the day and the blessings that were endowed upon the people who brought faith in the religion and the Prophet (PBUH).

In view of the COVID-19 necessary precautions, mosques are requested to follow SOPs and avoid large gatherings. Attendees are also advised to maintain a safe distance among each other as fresh cases are being reported in the country on a daily basis.