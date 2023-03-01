Search

All eyes on Supreme Court as verdict in Punjab, KP elections date due today

Web Desk 09:05 AM | 1 Mar, 2023
All eyes on Supreme Court as verdict in Punjab, KP elections date due today
ISLAMABAD – All eyes in the country are again on the Supreme Court of Pakistan as the verdict in the suo motu case for delay in the announcement of the date of the elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is due today.

A five-member bench including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar will announce the ruling at 11am.

On Tuesday, the court reserved its verdict and it was expected to be announced the same day but the apex court decided to announce it on Wednesday.

The matter garnered attention as the ruling in this regard will settle the authorities of the president, governor, and Election Commission of Pakistan about the announcement of the election date in case of the dissolution of provincial assemblies.

Earlier, the court directed political parties to consult their leaderships and draw a consensus for the elections, but PML-N asked for more time, citing the unavailability of ruling alliance members.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial remarked that the Elections Act, 2017 clearly states that the president can announce the date for elections.

Since the dissolution of the assemblies, the governors of both provinces and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are reluctant to announce a date for general elections in the provinces. After both parties remained failed to fulfill their duties, President Arif Alvi unilaterally announced that polls will be held in April – a move that was widely criticised by the government of coalition parties.

During the hearing, the five-judge bench heard arguments from Barrister Ali Zafar, the counsel of speakers of both provinces, who filed a petition over delay in elections.

When the hearing began, CJP Bandial shared that four judges had distanced themselves from the bench, adding that the rest of the members will continue to hear the case for the interpretation of the Constitution.  

Following this, Zafar started his arguments by stating that the Punjab chief minister had sent the summary for the dissolution of the assembly to the governor. However, the governor did not sign the summary and the assembly automatically dissolved 48 hours after he refused to sign it.

As per the Constitution, the election should be held not more than 90 days after the dissolution of the assembly, he said, adding that the Punjab Assembly was dissolved on Jan 14. He informed the bench the matter was later taken to the Lahore High Court (LHC), which ordered the ECP to hold consultation with the governor to decide a date for election. But the meeting remained inconclusive.

"Can the elections be delayed by someone?" Justice Mazhar asked. To this, Zafar said no one could delay the elections as per the Constitution.

Justice Mazhar remarked ping pong was being played over the announcement of election date.

At one point, CJP Bandial asked reason for a long adjournment of an intra-court appeal in LHC. To this, Advocate Azhar Siddique told the court that the ECP had sought time to submit a reply to the LHC and hence, the hearing was adjourned.

He said a contempt of court plea was also filed on February 14 in the LHC and the ECP was yet to submit its response

Justice Akhtar also discussed the situation in KP. At this, Zafar said the assembly had been dissolved by the governor but he asked the electoral body to hold consultations with the stakeholders. He said the governor had not given a date for elections so far and cited security reasons in his letter.

Meanwhile, the lawyer representing the ECP told the bench that three constitutional pleas were pending in the Peshawar High Court (PHC).

At this, CJP Bandial inquired why had the high court issued a 21-day notice to the parties.

At one point, CJP Bandial said that the parliament has clearly written in the elections act that the president can also issue the election's date. He said it is yet to see what the president can consult with the ECP.

The CJP said the top court wanted to wrap up the case tomorrow and adjourned hearing till 9:30pm tomorrow.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 01, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 263.6 266.55
Euro EUR 276.5 279.3
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 318
U.A.E Dirham AED 74 74.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 69.8 70.5
Australian Dollar AUD 174.5 176.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 691.87 699.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 193.2 195.4
China Yuan CNY 37.46 37.86
Danish Krone DKK 37.03 37.43
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.45 33.80
Indian Rupee INR 3.14 3.25
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 847.02 856.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.2 58.8
New Zealand Dollar NZD 160.34 162.34
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.12 25.42
Omani Riyal OMR 675.67 683.67
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.47 72.17
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 24.98 25.28
Swiss Franc CHF 277.45 279.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.43 7.58

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.  

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Karachi PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Islamabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Peshawar PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Quetta PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Sialkot PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Attock PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Gujranwala PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Jehlum PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Multan PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Bahawalpur PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Gujrat PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Nawabshah PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Chakwal PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Hyderabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Nowshehra PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Sargodha PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Faisalabad PKR 194,300 PKR 2,020
Mirpur PKR 194,300 v

