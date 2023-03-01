Humaima Malick breaks down while sharing her real-life story

Humaima Malick is ranked among the biggest film stars in Pakistan.

She has done some really great projects in her career so far and she lights up the screen whenever she comes in front of the audience.

The highest grossing Pakistani film, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, was released recently. The film is still ruling the box office even four months after its release and has made Rs110 crores only from the box office in Pakistan. Humaima as Daro was phenomenal and everyone praised her performance in The Legend Of Maula Jatt.

Humaima started working in the industry when she was just 14 years old. She went through a divorce when she was 20 and she has been through a lot in life.

Lately, her brother Feroze Khan’s scandal has been the reason for her getting dragged on social media as she supported him. Speaking on Shahveer Jafry’s podcast, Humaima talked about the struggles she has faced and how she did not ever love herself. She had an emotional break down while narrating her real-life story.

Humaima shared that she never got to experience a normal childhood, While she was moving on in life she missed out on that part of her life.

Humaima has been working on herself and learning to love herself now. She was in depression and got medication for it. Now she is okay but she is still in the process of learning to love herself.