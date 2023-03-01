Humaima Malick breaks down while sharing her real-life story

Humaima Malick is ranked among the biggest film stars in Pakistan.
She has done some really great projects in her career so far and she lights up the screen whenever she comes in front of the audience.
The highest grossing Pakistani film, The Legend Of Maula Jatt, was released recently. The film is still ruling the box office even four months after its release and has made Rs110 crores only from the box office in Pakistan. Humaima as Daro was phenomenal and everyone praised her performance in The Legend Of Maula Jatt.
Humaima started working in the industry when she was just 14 years old. She went through a divorce when she was 20 and she has been through a lot in life.
Lately, her brother Feroze Khan’s scandal has been the reason for her getting dragged on social media as she supported him. Speaking on Shahveer Jafry’s podcast, Humaima talked about the struggles she has faced and how she did not ever love herself. She had an emotional break down while narrating her real-life story.
Humaima shared that she never got to experience a normal childhood, While she was moving on in life she missed out on that part of her life.
Humaima has been working on herself and learning to love herself now. She was in depression and got medication for it. Now she is okay but she is still in the process of learning to love herself.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 01, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|263.6
|266.55
|Euro
|EUR
|276.5
|279.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|318
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74
|74.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|69.8
|70.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|174.5
|176.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|691.87
|699.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|193.2
|195.4
|China Yuan
|CNY
|37.46
|37.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|37.03
|37.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|33.45
|33.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.14
|3.25
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|847.02
|856.02
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.2
|58.8
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|160.34
|162.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.12
|25.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|675.67
|683.67
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.47
|72.17
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|191.5
|193.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|24.98
|25.28
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|277.45
|279.95
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.43
|7.58
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,300 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,580.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Karachi
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Quetta
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Attock
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Multan
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,300
|PKR 2,020
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,300
|v
