PSL8: Karachi Kings field first against Peshawar Zalmi

RAWALPINDI – Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 17th match of the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL8) in Rawalpindi today (Wednesday).

The match will start at 7:00 pm Pakistan Standard Time.

Karachi Kings may feel hard done by lady luck as three of their four defeats have been by close margins – by two runs against Peshawar Zalmi, by six runs against Quetta Gladiators and by three runs against Multan Sultans at the latter’s home.

They will, however, take heart from their crushing 66-run win over Multan Sultans on Sunday in what was their last match at home, and how they steamrolled arch rivals Lahore Qalandars by 67 runs.

They will not have home advantage anymore as they travel to Rawalpindi, where they play Peshawar Zalmi, Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators before locking horns with Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore on 12 March, which will be the last group match of this edition.

Zalmi will hope that the result is a repeat of the last encounter between the two sides, and it leads to a series of wins. Never before in the history of the PSL they have failed to qualify for the Playoffs and they will hope that the streak continues.

Their captain, Babar Azam, has been leading the franchise from the front. He has amassed 178 runs at an average of 44.50 and has smashed two half-centuries. While it is critical for Peshawar Zalmi that Babar’s bat continues to ooze runs, in Mohammad Haris and Saim Ayub, both of whom have made 108 runs each, they have two young batters who have taken the league by storm.

Squads

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Haris (wk), Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Rovman Powell, Dasun Shanaka, James Neesham, Wahab Riaz, Usman Qadir, Arshad Iqbal, Sufyan Muqeem

Karachi Kings: Matthew Wade(w), James Vince, Tayyab Tahir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim(c), Ben Cutting, Irfan Khan, Aamer Yamin, Muhammad Musa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Akif Javed.