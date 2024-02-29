Barrister Gohar once again elected PTI chairman unopposed

ISLAMABAD – Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unopposed on Thursday.

He is the only person to be elected to the office twice in the party, after his rival panel’s withdrawal.

“At the conclusion of the withdrawal phase of Candidates/Panels, there is only one Candidate/Panel remaining,” the PTI said in a statement late Thursday.

Omar Ayub Khan has been elected unopposed as the Imran-founded party’s central general secretary, as per the party’s declaration issued today.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Haleem Adil Sheikh were also among the party leaders who were elected unopposed to the positions of the party’s presidents for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, respectively, as no candidate came forward to contest against them.

The former ruling party will organise an intra-party poll in Quetta for the Balochistan president’s post.

“The final result of the election will, however, be declared by the Federal Election Commissioner on March 3. 2024, at the conclusion of the election process,” read the statement.

The intra-party polls were held again after the Supreme Court last month upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision on the party's internal election leading to the party losing its iconic electoral bat symbol.

In November last year, incarcerated party founder Imran Khan stepped down as the PTI chief to avoid any legal implications as he has been facing scores of cases ranging from terrorism to money laundering since his ouster from power in April 2022.