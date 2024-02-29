Search

PakistanTop News

Barrister Gohar once again elected PTI chairman unopposed

Web Desk
11:57 PM | 29 Feb, 2024
Barrister Gohar once again elected PTI chairman unopposed
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Barrister Gohar Ali Khan was elected chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) unopposed on Thursday.

He is the only person to be elected to the office twice in the party, after his rival panel’s withdrawal.

“At the conclusion of the withdrawal phase of Candidates/Panels, there is only one Candidate/Panel remaining,” the PTI said in a statement late Thursday.

Omar Ayub Khan has been elected unopposed as the Imran-founded party’s central general secretary, as per the party’s declaration issued today.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Haleem Adil Sheikh were also among the party leaders who were elected unopposed to the positions of the party’s presidents for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Sindh, respectively, as no candidate came forward to contest against them.

The former ruling party will organise an intra-party poll in Quetta for the Balochistan president’s post.

“The final result of the election will, however, be declared by the Federal Election Commissioner on March 3. 2024, at the conclusion of the election process,” read the statement. 

The intra-party polls were held again after the Supreme Court last month upheld the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision on the party's internal election leading to the party losing its iconic electoral bat symbol.

In November last year, incarcerated party founder Imran Khan stepped down as the PTI chief to avoid any legal implications as he has been facing scores of cases ranging from terrorism to money laundering since his ouster from power in April 2022.  

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:57 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Barrister Gohar once again elected PTI chairman unopposed

11:25 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Caretakers increase petrol prices again before new Pakistani govt ...

08:55 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Death toll in Israeli firing on Palestinians waiting for aid rises to ...

08:16 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

AIOU Matric, FA, I.Com roll number slips 2024; check details

07:35 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Govt plans massive increase in security fee for new power connections

06:59 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Balochistan govt declares Gwadar 'calamity-hit' after heavy rains

Most viewed

05:53 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Public holiday announced in Sindh city on Feb 29

11:49 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Half-day declared for Karachi offices on Friday amid heavy rain ...

05:37 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Ameer Balaj murder case: CIA nabs close friend Ahsan Shah

12:47 PM | 28 Feb, 2024

Amir thanks CM Maryam for taking action over misbehaviour with his ...

06:32 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Rain emergency: Holiday announced for schools in Karachi on March 1

05:16 PM | 27 Feb, 2024

Petrol price likely to go up in Pakistan from March 1

Advertisement

Latest

11:57 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Barrister Gohar once again elected PTI chairman unopposed

Gold & Silver

03:20 PM | 29 Feb, 2024

Gold registers upward trend in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 29 Feb 2024

Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on February 29, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.1 for buying and 282.35 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 352 for buying, and 355.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.3.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.1 282.35
Euro EUR 303 306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 352 355.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76 76.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.3 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.11 751.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.82 39.22
Danish Krone DKK 40.69 41.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.7 36.05
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.32 916.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.49 59.09
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.05 175.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.36 26.66
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.74 77.44
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.04 27.34
Swiss Franc CHF 317.76 320.26
Thai Bhat THB 7.76 7.91

Horoscope

08:03 AM | 29 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: