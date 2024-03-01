KP Assembly to elect chief minister today 

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly is set to elect a new chief minister today.
Ali Amin Gandapur, nominated by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will compete against Dr Ibadullah Khan, the candidate put forth by the PML-N.
Yesterday, Babar Saleem Swati was elected as the speaker and Suraiya Bibi as the deputy speaker. With a majority of PTI-backed members in the house, the session proceeded calmly, though slogans in support of the PTI founder reverberated throughout.
Swati emerged victorious over Ehsanullah Khan, the joint candidate of the PPP, ANP, PML-N, and PTI-Parliamentarians, securing 89 out of 106 votes. Outgoing speaker Mushtaq Ghani administered the oath to Swati.
Subsequently, voting for the deputy speaker took place, resulting in Suraiya Bibi’s win over PTI-P’s Arbab Muhammad Waseem with 87 votes to 19.
However, the session was boycotted by the JUI-F.
In Balochistan, the Assembly is scheduled to elect a chief minister tomorrow. The PPP, which aims to secure the position uncontested, has yet to announce its candidate. Sources suggest that the announcement will be made today, mirroring the uncontested election of the Balochistan Assembly speaker.
Pakistani rupee remains stable against US dollar in the open market on March 1, 2024 (Friday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.32 for buying and 282.35 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302 for buying and 305 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.15 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.32
|282.35
|Euro
|EUR
|302
|305
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|356
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.15
|76.85
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.11
|751.11
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.82
|39.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.69
|41.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.7
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.1
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.32
|916.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.49
|59.09
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|172.43
|174.43
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.36
|26.66
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.13
|27.43
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.76
|320.26
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.