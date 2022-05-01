Eidul Fitr 2022: Pakistan’s moonsighting committee to meet in Islamabad today
Web Desk
12:32 PM | 1 May, 2022
Eidul Fitr 2022: Pakistan’s moonsighting committee to meet in Islamabad today
ISLAMABAD – The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet in the country’s federal capital today (Sunday) to sight the 1443 AH Shawwal moon.

A report of the state broadcaster said the key meeting of the apex moon sighting committee will be held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony with Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad in the chair. Meanwhile, district Ruet-e-Hilal Committees’ meetings will be held at their respective headquarters.

Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad will announce the final decision about the sighting of the crescent.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) however has predicted Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on May 3, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in the South Asian country on the evening of 29 Ramadan.

On the other hand, Waziristan, the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan, and Afghanistan are celebrating Eid today after sighting the Shawwal moon yesterday.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Gulf states announced that Eidul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, will begin on Monday.

