No sighting of Shawal moon; Ruet-e-Hilal committee’ meeting underway for Eid-ul-Fitr moon sighting

Eidul Fitr is expected be on Tuesday 3rd May 2022 across the nation
06:49 PM | 1 May, 2022
Source: File photo
ISLAMABAD – The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the Shawal moon is underway in the country’s federal capital.

So far, there are reports of no sighting of the moon therefore Eidul Fitr is expected to on Tuesday 3rd May 2022 across the nation.

The Chairman of the Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad is presiding over the meeting. The meetings of zonal committees have also begun at their respective offices.

The official announcement about the sighting of moon will be announced by Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad. If the crescent moon is sighted today, the South Asian country will mark Eidul Fitr tomorrow (Monday).

The key meeting of the apex moon-sighting committee is being held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted Eidul Fitr to be celebrated on May 3, saying the Shawwal moon may not be sighted anywhere in the South Asian country on the evening of 29 Ramadan.

On the other hand, Waziristan, the mountainous region of northwest Pakistan, and Afghanistan are celebrating Eid today after sighting the Shawwal moon yesterday.

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and other Gulf states announced that Eidul-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, will begin on Monday.

