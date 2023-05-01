Chinese military evacuates more than 200 Pakistanis from Sudan

As deadly fighting between rival generals entered the third week, Chinese military evacuated more than 200 Pakistanis and a Brazilian family among the latest group of foreign nationals from war-torn Sudan.

Chinese foreign ministry’s Asia affairs chief Liu Linsong told the Pakistani ambassador in Beijing that China tried its best to evacuate the nationals of “friendly countries” alongside its own from Sudan.

The ministry said earlier that nationals of five countries had left Sudan on Chinese naval ships. It also said that more countries were seeking help from China to help evacuate their citizens.

The People’s Liberation Army’s Weishanhu supply ship brought 493 people from Port Sudan to the Saudi Arabian port of Jeddah on Saturday morning, the Chinese navy and state broadcaster CCTV reported over the weekend. Among them were 215 Pakistani citizens and a Brazilian family of six, apart from 272 Chinese nationals.

It was the second and final round of large-scale evacuations from Sudan by the PLA naval force, with 940 Chinese in all brought to Jeddah on board the Weishanhu, escorted by the guided-missile destroyer Nanning, between Wednesday and Saturday, the Chinese defence ministry said.