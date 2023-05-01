Hajj 2023: No more free Zamzam water for Pakistani pilgrims!

ISLAMABAD – Pakistani Hajj pilgrims will have to pay a certain amount for a five-littre bottle of Zamzam upon arrival to the home country.

Earlier, the pilgrims were allowed to carrying one bottle of the holy water free of cost but the facility has now been abolished.

Reports said every pilgrim will have to pay 15 Saudi Riyals (around Rs1114 as per current exchange rate) to get five litre of Zamzam water.

Saudi Arabia will provide 896,000 litres of water to Pakistani Hajj pilgrims this year, reports said adding that advance payment is being received from 179,210 intending pilgrims.