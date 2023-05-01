Pakistani journalists face growing attacks with capital emerges as riskiest place

ISLAMABAD – South Asian nation saw a surge of over 60 percent in attacks against journalists, and media workers in the last year, reveals Pakistan Press Freedom report.
The report released two days ahead of World Press Freedom Day suggests that at least 140 cases of threats and attacks were reported in Pakistan over the past year, showing a surge of over 60pc between May 2022 and March 2023.
Pakistan Press Freedom Report also revealed that the country’s federal capital Islamabad remained the riskiest place to practice journalism in Pakistan, with almost 40 percent of violent attacks taking place in the city. The country’s most populous region Punjab remained second in the infamous list with 25% of cases of violations, which is followed by Sindh with 23% of cases.
It also documented the killings of at least five journalists in Pakistan during the period under review. Iqbal Khattak, the executive director of Freedom Network, said that the escalation in violence against journalists was disturbing and demanded urgent attention.
It further highlighted that attacks on journalists blocked access to information, which is damaging during political and economic crises when the masses need facts from reliable source.
Executive Director of Freedom Network Iqbal Khattak called the escalation in violence against journalists disturbing and demands urgent attention. He said “It is ironic that Pakistan in 2021 became the first country in Asia to legislate on the safety of journalists but 1.5 years later the federal and Sindh journalists’ safety laws have not helped a single journalist resulting in the increasing violence against them.
Meanwhile, Freedom Network called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to fulfill his promise made at an international conference to notify the safety commission required under the federal Protection of Journalists and Media Professionals Act 2021.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 01, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.5
|289.65
|Euro
|EUR
|316.5
|319.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|360
|363
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.7
|76.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.93
|762.93
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.95
|42.35
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.73
|42.14
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.16
|36.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.47
|3.58
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.2
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|927.11
|936.11
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.61
|64.21
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.05
|176.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.66
|26.96
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|738.17
|746.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.98
|78.68
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|213
|215
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.53
|27.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.93
|319.43
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.32
|8.47
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,500 on Monday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs188,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Karachi
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Quetta
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Attock
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Multan
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Okara
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,500
|PKR 2,670
