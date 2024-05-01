ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB comes up with 'strategic travel plan' for Indian cricket team

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has strategically proposed a plan to minimize travel for the Indian cricket team during their visit to Pakistan for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Under this proposal, the PCB suggests hosting all of India's group matches in a single city to reduce logistical complexities. The draft schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, including matches for all eight participating teams, has been submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC). The matches are scheduled to take place at three venues across Pakistan — Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi.

According to reliable sources, Lahore is the likely city to host all of India's group matches, although the final decision will be made after receiving feedback from the participating boards on the proposed schedule.

However, it remains uncertain whether the Indian team will tour Pakistan for the tournament. A source from India mentioned that it is premature to speculate on the matter at this stage. The decision to tour Pakistan will depend on various factors, including the approval of the Indian government.

Despite these uncertainties, the PCB remains optimistic about the participation of all teams, including India, in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The board continues its preparations for the event, moving forward with confidence.