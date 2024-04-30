Search

PakistanTop News

Petrol price in Pakistan decreased for next fortnight

Web Desk
11:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2024
Petrol price in Pakistan decreased for next fortnight
Source: File photo

The petrol price in Pakistan has been reduced by Rs5.45 per litre, bringing it down from Rs293.94 to Rs288.49 for the upcoming fortnight.

The decision has been taken in line with the recommendations of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra), 

Effective from midnight on May 1, the Finance Division issued an official notification confirming the new fuel prices. Additionally, the price of diesel has been slashed by Rs8.42 per litre to Rs281.96 per litre.

For the period from May 1 to May 15, 2024, the prices of motor spirit (petrol) and high-speed diesel (HSD) are as follows:

The Finance Division explained that the reduction in petroleum product prices is attributed to the decline in global crude oil prices over the past two weeks. Ogra determined the consumer prices based on fluctuations in the international market, as stated in the notification.

It's worth noting that on April 15, the government increased petrol and diesel prices by Rs4.5 and Rs8.1 per litre, respectively.

The government regularly reviews and adjusts petroleum product prices every 15 days in response to changes in global oil prices and the local currency's value. Factors such as expected fuel consumption, supply costs of the Pakistan State Oil, and monthly tax targets are considered when determining petroleum product prices.

Pakistan to announce petrol price for May 2024 today; Check new expected rates here

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan decreased for next fortnight

09:15 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

FBR blocks over half a million mobile sims for non-payment of income ...

08:55 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Rana Sanaullah appointed adviser to PM

08:46 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Another retired general appointed PPSC chairman

08:00 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Pakistan to launch lunar mission this week

07:47 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Czech software company to invest $1 million in data centre in Pakistan

Most viewed

11:44 AM | 28 Apr, 2024

Roshan Gharana Program 2024 Apply Online

11:02 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Rawalpindi real estate agent fatally shoots himself amidst financial ...

11:22 AM | 30 Apr, 2024

Sindh Rangers Jobs 2024: Check all details here to Apply Online

01:35 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Uber just shut down services in Lahore, but why?

09:21 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

Pakistani PM, Saudi crown prince discuss investment ties, Gaza ...

08:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

KIA Stonic EX+ price cut by 25% in Pakistan

Advertisement

Latest

11:45 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Petrol price in Pakistan decreased for next fortnight

Gold & Silver

02:34 PM | 30 Apr, 2024

Gold extends losses as per tola price dips by Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani Rupee to US Dollar, other currencies - 30 April 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 30, 2024 Tuesday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro comes down to 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: