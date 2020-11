LIVE – Watch Pakistan vs Zimbabwe second ODI

RAWALPINDI – In the 2nd One Day International against Pakistan at Rawalpindi, Zimbabwe won the toss and elected to bat first.

Haider Ali, a young batsman, is likely to make his ODI debut in the second game, replacing the injured Haris Sohail who top-scored for Pakistan on Friday.

Spinner Shadab Khan is still struggling with a thigh injury that he received during practice matches in Lahore.

Pakistan Team

Pakistan: Abid Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Musa Khan.

Zimbabwe Team

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Sikandar Raza, Brian Chari, Chamunorwa Chibhabha, Tendai Chisoro, Craig Ervine, Wesley Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Richmond Mutumbami, Blessing Muzarabani.