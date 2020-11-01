Pakistan’s Aleem Dar set to break record for most ODIs as umpire
11:45 AM | 1 Nov, 2020
Pakistan's Aleem Dar set to break record for most ODIs as umpire
LAHORE – Pakistani cricket umpire Aleem Dar is going to set another record during the second One-day International between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium today.

Dar, 52 will go past South African Rudi Koertzen's mark for the most ODIs as an on-field umpire.

He already holds the record for officiating in the most international matches -387- and 132 test matches.

In a statement released by ICC, he said, "It is a matter of great honour for me to be on the top of the list of both Tests and ODIs for umpires. When I had started out in the profession, I had never imagined I would get this far. I can only say that I have enjoyed every moment on the field and learning has been an ongoing process all this while."

PCB congratulates Aleem Dar to set the world record.

He has also been a part of the ICC's elite panel of umpires for 16 years.

