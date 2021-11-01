England to take on Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup clash today

SHARJAH – England will take on Sri Lanka in an important clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah today (Monday).

Sri Lanka await for in-form Group 1 leaders England, as Eoin Morgan’s side eye a win to effectively guarantee a semi-final spot.

England have been in impressive form so far in the tournament, defeating West Indies first up and comfortably beating Bangladesh, before bagging a victory over Australia on Saturday.

Sri Lanka know they need a win too, with only one more game against West Indies to come, and South Africa and Australia to overhaul if they want to snatch a qualification spot for the semi-finals.

Sri Lanka’s Hasaranga becomes first bowler to ... 05:44 PM | 30 Oct, 2021 DUBAI – Sri Lankan bowler Wanindu Hasaranga claimed the first hat-trick of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World ...

Both teams are expected to be unchanged for today’s fixture.

Probable England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Probable Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.