05:33 PM | 1 Nov, 2021
T20 World Cup: Buttler's maiden T20I century powers England to 163/4 against Sri Lanka
SHARJAH – England have set a target of 164 runs for Sri Lanka in an important clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 in Sharjah today (Monday).

Jos Buttler made an unbeaten 101 runs off 67 helping team to set a tough target for Sri Lanka.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first against England.

Sri Lanka await for in-form Group 1 leaders England, as Eoin Morgan’s side eye a win to effectively guarantee a semi-final spot.

England have been in impressive form so far in the tournament, defeating West Indies first up and comfortably beating Bangladesh, before bagging a victory over Australia on Saturday.

Sri Lanka know they need a win too, with only one more game against West Indies to come, and South Africa and Australia to overhaul if they want to snatch a qualification spot for the semi-finals.

Both teams are expected to be unchanged for today’s fixture.

Probable England XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (captain), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Probable Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Avishka Fernando,  Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

