Abdullah Qureshi performs Umrah
Abdullah Qureshi stole the hearts of millions of people with his powerful vocals and melodious songs yet the Daastan singer found solace in religion rather than his music career. The former songwriter recently quit the music industry to focus on what gave him mental peace. Qureshi, in order to get closer to Islam and its teachings, recently performed Umrah along with his wife.
Following a series of controversies, the Gaai Aasmaan singer stated that he is leaving the industry because of his growing affinity towards Islam.
Qureshi embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah, and shared pictures.
Qureshi's Instagram post read, "favourite place with my favourite girl"
Qureshi is married to Sadia Subhan, and the duo is parents to a cute baby girl.
For those unversed, Qureshi's recent works include Laapatah, Chan Mahi, Dil Mera, Aaja, Baat Adhuri, Reflections, Fasana, Na Javeen, Hasda Rehnda, Kitni Dair, and Daro Na to name a few.
