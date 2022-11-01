AFGvSL: Afghanistan opt to bat first against Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup fixture – Check live score and updates

BRISBANE – Afghanistan on Tuesday won the toss and opt to bat against Sri Lanka in their Twenty20 World Cup clash at the Gabba in Brisbane.

Nabi-led squad and Lankan Lions are currently the two bottom teams in Group A of the Super 12. The island nation is lingering at the second-last position with two points.

Afghanistan earlier played 3 games and accumulated 2 points, with two of their matches getting postponed due to showers whereas Sri Lanka managed to clinch only 1 match and lost 2.

Today’s game is not much decisive as the winner will depend on other teams to advance in mega event while the losing team will surely not qualify for the next round.

Squads

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Gulbadin Naib, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (C), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (WK), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Pramod Madushan