Anushka Sharma cross with fans invading Virat Kohli's privacy

Celebrated Bollywood actress and wife of Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, isn't letting diehard fans cross boundaries on her watch. The PK actress called out the fans who breached her husband's privacy in his hotel room, and schooled netizens to respect another individual's space.

For those unversed, a video has been circulating on the internet where a fan of Kohli filmed his hotel room in Australia.

Sharma shared the video on her Instagram stories and wrote a lengthy note, stating, "Where is the line?" Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal karna parega (If you are a celebrity then you will have to deal with this) should know that you are also part of the problem."

The Band Baaja Baaraat star added, "Exercising some self-control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"

Kohli also shared the video on his Instagram handle and wrote, "I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I've always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it's made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

For those unversed, Kohli is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup.

On the other hand, Sharma will be next seen in Chakda Xpress.