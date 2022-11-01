Azadi March, Day 5: PTI to resume long-march to capital from Gujranwala today

ISLAMABAD – Workers of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would resume the march from Chan Da Qila in Gujranwala today (Tuesday) to the country’s capital Islamabad.

The ousted premier Imran Khan gathered thousands of party workers and supporters in the country’s most populous region Punjab to head for the capital Islamabad in another bid to pressurize the ruling alliance into calling early elections.

Workers of Imran Khan-led party are marching on the Grand Trunk road. With a sudden change in the plan by PTI’s top leaders, the marchers will reportedly spend the rest of the day at Rawalpindi Bypass in the ‘city of wrestlers’.

PTI's expected date to storm into the capital is likely to be delayed as a caravan is moving at a snail’s pace while reports in media suggest that Long March 2.0 has been slowed down on the directives of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Imran Khan not scared of Martial Law

The outspoken politician on Monday made a shocking statement, saying martial law in the country does not scare him.

When asked about the rumors of military control of civil function, PTI chief said they can impose it if they wish, it does not scare him. He added that the current situation is worst as compared to what happened during Musharraf’s martial law.

He added that Pakistan does not need enemies from outside the country, as many of our people are doing that role. He also mentioned the alleged custodial torture of Azam Swati, saying they tortured him to scare me.