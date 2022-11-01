Azadi March, Day 5: PTI to resume long-march to capital from Gujranwala today
Share
ISLAMABAD – Workers of former ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would resume the march from Chan Da Qila in Gujranwala today (Tuesday) to the country’s capital Islamabad.
The ousted premier Imran Khan gathered thousands of party workers and supporters in the country’s most populous region Punjab to head for the capital Islamabad in another bid to pressurize the ruling alliance into calling early elections.
Workers of Imran Khan-led party are marching on the Grand Trunk road. With a sudden change in the plan by PTI’s top leaders, the marchers will reportedly spend the rest of the day at Rawalpindi Bypass in the ‘city of wrestlers’.
PTI's expected date to storm into the capital is likely to be delayed as a caravan is moving at a snail’s pace while reports in media suggest that Long March 2.0 has been slowed down on the directives of PTI Chairman Imran Khan.
Imran Khan not scared of Martial Law
The outspoken politician on Monday made a shocking statement, saying martial law in the country does not scare him.
When asked about the rumors of military control of civil function, PTI chief said they can impose it if they wish, it does not scare him. He added that the current situation is worst as compared to what happened during Musharraf’s martial law.
‘Freedom is not served on a plate,’ says ... 05:51 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
GUJRANWALA – The fourth day of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came to an end at Gujranwala where Imran Khan told ...
He added that Pakistan does not need enemies from outside the country, as many of our people are doing that role. He also mentioned the alleged custodial torture of Azam Swati, saying they tortured him to scare me.
Imran Khan sees revolution in Pakistan through ... 12:44 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
LAHORE – Ousted Pakistani premier Imran Khan predicted that he is witnessing a political revolution taking over ...
-
- ENGvNZ: England opt to bat first against New Zealand in T20 World Cup ...12:32 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- PM Shehbaz embarks on maiden China visit today with CPEC ...11:41 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
- Azadi March, Day 5: PTI to resume long-march to capital from ...11:18 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
- Pakistan approves importing wheat from Russia to avert food crisis10:44 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
- Saheefa Jabbar explains why she got her tattoos removed10:35 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Hiba Bukhari steals the show with latest pictures10:10 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- Urwa Hocane responds to Sonya Hussyn's legal notice09:05 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022