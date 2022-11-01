ENGvNZ: England opt to bat first against New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash – Check live score and updates

Web Desk
12:32 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
ENGvNZ: England opt to bat first against New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash – Check live score and updates
Source: ICC/Twitter
Share

BRISBANE – England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup, Super 12 encounter at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Kiwis have so far been the most confident dominant force in Group 1 and are settled at top with two feats from three games at the ongoing cricket carnival.

On the other hand, Butler led squad kickstarted their campaign with a convincing win over Afghanistan, but faced humiliation against Ireland.

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

More to follow...

More From This Category
AFGvSL: SriLanka thrash Afghanistan by 6 wickets, ...
09:44 AM | 1 Nov, 2022
AUSvIRE: Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs in T20 ...
06:55 PM | 31 Oct, 2022
Virat Kohli calls out fan after video of his ...
11:24 AM | 31 Oct, 2022
INDvSA: South Africa beat India by five wickets ...
05:41 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
BANvZIM: Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in T20 World ...
02:05 PM | 30 Oct, 2022
T20 World Cup: Haris Rauf’s brutal bouncer ...
01:27 PM | 30 Oct, 2022

Matches Summary

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Yumna Zaidi reveals her favourite co-star in latest interview
11:25 PM | 31 Oct, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr