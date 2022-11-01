ENGvNZ: England opt to bat first against New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash – Check live score and updates

BRISBANE – England skipper Jos Buttler has won the toss and opted to bat first against New Zealand at the T20 World Cup, Super 12 encounter at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Kiwis have so far been the most confident dominant force in Group 1 and are settled at top with two feats from three games at the ongoing cricket carnival.

On the other hand, Butler led squad kickstarted their campaign with a convincing win over Afghanistan, but faced humiliation against Ireland.

Squads

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

England: Jos Buttler(w/c), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

More to follow...