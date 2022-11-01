‘Moment of pride’ – IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar named as UN Police adviser

NEW YORK – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Tuesday announced the appointment of Faisal Shahkar, who is currently serving as Inspector General of Police in Pakistan’s Punjab, as the UN Police (UNPOL) Adviser in the Department of Peace Operations (DPO).

Shahkar will succeed Luis Carrilho of Portugal who recently completed his assignment and to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his exemplary leadership, the UNPOL said in a statement.

Shahkar brings to the position more than 30 years of national and international experience. He has served in several senior positions with the Pakistan Police, including as Additional Inspector of Police in the Punjab (2015-2018), as well as Regional Police Chief (2014-15).

Shahkar has more than nine years of experience with the United Nations at Headquarters and the field where he most recently served as Team Leader within the United Nations Standing Police Capacity (2020-2021). He further served with the Department of Peace Operations’ Police Division, backstopping field operations (2011-2013 and 2005-2008), the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) (2004-2005) and the United Nations Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNMIBH) (2000-2002).

He is a graduate of the University of London, United Kingdom with a master’s degree in law (L.L.M). He also holds a master’s degree in political science from the University of the Punjab, Pakistan. He is fluent in English and Urdu.

Pakistan social media users have congratulated the police official over his latest appointment.

