‘Moment of pride’ – IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar named as UN Police adviser
Share
NEW YORK – United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres Tuesday announced the appointment of Faisal Shahkar, who is currently serving as Inspector General of Police in Pakistan’s Punjab, as the UN Police (UNPOL) Adviser in the Department of Peace Operations (DPO).
Shahkar will succeed Luis Carrilho of Portugal who recently completed his assignment and to whom the Secretary-General is grateful for his exemplary leadership, the UNPOL said in a statement.
Shahkar brings to the position more than 30 years of national and international experience. He has served in several senior positions with the Pakistan Police, including as Additional Inspector of Police in the Punjab (2015-2018), as well as Regional Police Chief (2014-15).
Shahkar has more than nine years of experience with the United Nations at Headquarters and the field where he most recently served as Team Leader within the United Nations Standing Police Capacity (2020-2021). He further served with the Department of Peace Operations’ Police Division, backstopping field operations (2011-2013 and 2005-2008), the United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) (2004-2005) and the United Nations Mission in Bosnia and Herzegovina (UNMIBH) (2000-2002).
He is a graduate of the University of London, United Kingdom with a master’s degree in law (L.L.M). He also holds a master’s degree in political science from the University of the Punjab, Pakistan. He is fluent in English and Urdu.
Pakistan social media users have congratulated the police official over his latest appointment.
A moment of pride— Adeel Amin (@iAdeelAmin) November 1, 2022
Many congratulations Mr. Faisal Shahkar IG Police Punjab Pakistan— Alfa (@Alfa04153300) November 1, 2022
Congratulations,he is an amazing person and professional— Asif (@AsifRCP611) November 1, 2022
- ‘Moment of pride’ – IG Punjab Faisal Shahkar named as UN Police ...08:21 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- ENGvNZ: England beat New Zealand in T20 World Cup clash08:15 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
-
-
-
-
-
- Amna Ilyas rocks the internet with new sizzling photos05:00 PM | 1 Nov, 2022
- India falls behind Pakistan, Myanmar in Global Hunger Index02:30 PM | 16 Oct, 2022
- Karachi tops the list of world's 10 most polluted cities10:41 PM | 10 Oct, 2022
- Pakistan, India lose ranking on UN’s human development index07:32 PM | 10 Sep, 2022
- Movies lineup for 2022-23 in Pakistan08:01 PM | 1 Sep, 2022