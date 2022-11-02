Priyanka Chopra in talks to headline upcoming Bollywood projects
Priyanka Chopra in talks to headline upcoming Bollywood projects
Source: Priyanka Chopra (Instagram)
Bollywood's accomplished actress Priyanka Chopra recently announced that she is coming back to her home country after three years.

Following the Diwali celebrations last week, the actress returned to Mumbai not just to celebrate but also for possible collaboration with two of the many celebrated directors and film producers in Indian cinema.

The Dostana actress — according to media publications — hinted on working with Vishal Bhardwaj and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, with whom she has worked previously.

Pinky Chops has reportedly decided to discuss a few scripts on her trip.

According to media outlets, the Quantico actress's association with Bhardwaj and Bhansali goes back a long way. 

For starters, the Barfi star and Bhardwaj have earlier worked together on 7 Khoon Maaf and Kaminey.

Chopra worked with Bhansali on Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela followed by Bajirao Mastani

The actress was reportedly in talks for the Sahir Ludhianvi biopic, but it didn’t work out.

On the work front, Chopra has several projects in the pipeline including It's All Coming Back To Me, Russo Brothers' Citadel, Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt, and Ending Things with Anthony Mackie.

Actor Yawar Iqbal sparks outrage after dressing up as Bushra Bibi for Halloween
11:18 AM | 2 Nov, 2022

