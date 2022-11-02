The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest grossing Indian movie of 2022

Noor Fatima
02:32 PM | 2 Nov, 2022
The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest grossing Indian movie of 2022
For the first time in history of Indian and Pakistani cinema, the latter's project commercially beats the former's film.

Bilal Lashari's blockbuster project The Legend of Maula Jatt seems to have beaten the lifetime business of SS Rajamouli's RRR in 17 days of its release in UK.

The claim was made by the The Legend of Maula Jatt Instagram account. Directed by Bilal Lashari, The Legend of Maula Jatt is a remake of Yunus Malik's 1979 cult classic of the same name. 

The caption read, “Another day, another achievement! The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest grossing Indian movie of 2022, RRR’s lifetime business in just 17 days in UK! #TheLegendOfMaulaJatt in cinemas now, book your tickets today!”

Directed by SS Rajamouli, RRR sits at a worldwide collection of around INR 1200 crore making it India's highest grossing film starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in pivotal roles.

On the other hand, The Legend of Maula Jatt revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt. The film stars Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, and Humaima Malik among others. The film is said to be made on one of the highest budgets in Pakistani film history.

