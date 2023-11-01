Israel drops six US-made bombs on Jabalia Refugee Camp in Khan Younis; 400 feared dead

At least 100 people were killed in an Israeli attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, Gaza’s civil defence director told the media on Tuesday.

“These buildings house hundreds of citizens. The occupation’s air force destroyed this district with six US-made bombs. It is the latest massacre caused by Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip,” Ahmad al-Kahlout told reporters outside a hospital in Khan Younis.

“The international community must act immediately to stop Israel before it is too late,” he added.

Dozens killed in an lsraeli mass air raid hitting Jabalia camp, northern Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/qygxrrJCNS — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) October 31, 2023

Indiscriminate Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip has killed more than 8,500 Palestinians and wounded 22,000. Half of those killed are Palestinian children.

Yemen's Houthis declare war on Israel

As the United States and the West fully support the Israeli bombing of the occupied Palestinian territories, Yemen's Houthis are the first from the Muslim world to declare war on Israel.

Although Israel is more than 1,000 miles from their seat of power in Sanaa, Houthis said they have fired drones and missiles at Israel in attacks that highlight the regional risks of the conflict.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement the group has launched a “large number” of ballistic missiles and drones towards Israel, and there would be more such attacks to come “to help the Palestinians to victory”.

His statement confirmed the widening scope of a conflict that has unnerved states including the world’s biggest oil exporter Saudi Arabia, hardening fears of spillover as Israel seeks to destroy Hamas in its Gaza Strip stronghold.