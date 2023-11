NZvSA: New Zealand lock horns with South Africa with aim to reach World Cup semi-finals

Pune – Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune will witness a clash of heavy weights as confident New Zealand take on South Africa in the 32nd match of the Cricket World Cup 2023 today (Wednesday).

In today's game, the stakes are not that high and its not must win situation for both sides, but the two sides will push to continue their momentum.

With today's truimph, the winning side will have one foot in semi-finals of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, while other side will slide further in points table.

Kiwis and Proteas currently placed at second and third spots on the standings as both sdies performed well in the leading ICC event.

Meanwhile, fans are excited as New Zealand and South Africa have not face off in an ODI as most recent World Cup held in England and Wales in 2019.

New Zealand vs South Africa Squad in World Cup

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitch Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.