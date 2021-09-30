FBR extends last date for filing tax returns

ISLAMABAD — The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday extended the last date for filing income tax returns to October 15, 2021.

Earlier, the FBR had announced it would not extend the deadline for people seeking to file their income tax returns.

However, the board has extended the last date for filing income tax returns for individuals as well as companies keeping in view the demand of the business community and the technical issues faced by tax filers due to server errors.

According to reports, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin decided to extend the date considering the constant demands from the business community. The tax-collection body had received several applications for the extension of the deadline of filing income tax returns.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) confirmed that the finance minister has given a 15-day extension to the people and businessmen to file tax returns.

The business delegation highlighted the issues faced by the tax filers and also shared their concerns regarding other taxes as well.

The KCCI members called for amendments in the ineffective tax policies and raised concerns over implementation of Tax Laws (Third Amendment) Ordinance 2021.

They said that all such laws that impose fines always start from Karachi.

The delegation suggested that the term "under-filers" should be replaced with "non-filers" in the Ordinance.

Earlier, FBR officials had directed concerned commissioners to cooperate with filers seeking an extension, sources said.

"People who want a 15-day relief will have to either file an application or apply online," the FBR had said.

Sources said that aside from those facing hardships, people experiencing technical issues will be granted an extension in the deadline.