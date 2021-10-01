LIVE - Northern win toss, elect to field first against Sindh in 14th match of national T20 cup today

RAWALPINDI – Northern have won the toss and decided to field first against Sindh teams are set to face off in the 14th match of the National T20 Cup at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

Northern will attempt to revenge against Sindh for their previous defeat handed to them on September 25 in the sixth match of the tournament.

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.

Squads

Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Live Streaming;

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/TVdPu8s7I5A" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>