LIVE – Southern Punjab set Balochistan fighting total of 175 runs in 13th match of National T20 Cup

05:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
RAWALPINDI – Southern Punjab (SP) set a target of 175 runs for Balochistan in 13th match of the National T20 Cup being played at Pindi Cricket Stadium today (Friday).

Earlier in the day, Balochistan won the toss and decided to field first.

SP off to a fine start as opening batsman Zeeshan Ashraf hit two 4s in the first over but he was sent packing by Junaid Khan at just 10 runs.

Sohaib Maqsood, however, maintained his impressive batting performance in the match as he made 54 runs off 34 before he was removed by Umaid Asif.

Salman Ali Agha and Muhammad Imran failed to maintain the steam gained the team after Sohib’s batting.

After they were bowled out, the next players Hassan Khan, Khushdil Shah and Aamer Yamin kept the score board ticking and helped the team to post a fighting total for Balochistan.

Balochistan’s Junaid Khan and Umaid Asif took three wickets each while Khurram Shahzad removed two players.

The tournament features six teams — Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh, and Southern Punjab.

The first leg of the tournament will be played in Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi before being shifted to Lahore which will host 33 matches.

Live Streaming;

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/0qJ_c6wOBI4" title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>

