National T20 Cup: Rain stops Northern vs Sindh match

07:27 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
National T20 Cup: Rain stops Northern vs Sindh match
Share

RAWALPINDI – Rain in Rawalpindi has stopped the 14th match of the National T20 Cup with Northern 62 in 7.3 overs while chasing a target of 177 runs set by Sindh. 

Northern have won the toss and decided to field first against Sindh teams.

A power-packing inning of 64 runs by Sharjeel Khan helped Sindh to set a tough target for Northern that aim to revenge against Sindh for their previous defeat handed to them on September 25 in the sixth match of the tournament.           

Six teams are participating in the series which will be continued till October 13. Shadab Khan is leading Northern, Sindh is led by Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sohaib Maqsood is with Southern Punjab and Imam-ul-Haq leads the Balochistan team.

Meanwhile, the first leg will run until 3 October in Rawalpindi while the remaining fixture will be played at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore. The trophy comes with Rs. Rs.5million while the runners-up will receive Rs.2.5million.

Squads

Sindh – Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Anwar Ali (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Ahsan Ali, Danish Aziz, Hassan Mohsin, Khurram Manzoor, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Taha, Ruman Raees, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Shahnawaz Dahani, Sharjeel Khan and Zahid Mahmood

Live Streaming;

Balochistan bag convincing 8-wicket victory ... 05:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Balochistan on Friday defeated Southern Punjab by eight wickets in the 13th match of the National ...

More From This Category
Shahid Afridi enjoys ‘lovely weather in ...
06:16 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Balochistan bag convincing 8-wicket victory ...
05:48 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Umar Akmal embarks on surprise US visit for a ...
03:15 PM | 1 Oct, 2021
Younis Khan likely to get a new role in PCB
10:04 AM | 1 Oct, 2021
Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle withdraws from IPL ...
11:35 PM | 30 Sep, 2021
Watch: Pakistani batsman Azhar Ali's 76-year-old ...
08:33 PM | 30 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mahira Khan, Aiman Khan call out expulsion of IBA student for highlighting harassment
06:30 PM | 1 Oct, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr