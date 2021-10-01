Pakistan Navy participates in ‘Exercise Cormorant Strike 2021’ in Sri Lanka
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy’s Special Services Group (SSG) participated in the 11th multinational ‘Exercise Cormorant Strike 2021’ with Sri Lankan Army at Infantry Training Center Minneriya.
The aim of exercise was to enhance interoperability and strengthen relations among Special Operation Forces of participating countries, said the navy in an official statement.
The Exercise focused on operations including anti-terrorism Ops, disaster relief reconnaissance missions, riverine Ops & counter-terrorism in the maritime domain.
Regional countries including Bangladesh, India, Maldives, and Nepal participated in it.
