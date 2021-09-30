Punjab Kings’ Chris Gayle withdraws from IPL 2021 citing fatigue

Punjab Kings sensation Chris Gayle will leave the Indian Premier League bio-bubble due to fatigue.

The Jamaican cricketer has expressed the desire to mentally refresh himself in Dubai before representing the West Indies in the upcoming T20 World Cup.

“Over the last few months, I have been a part of the CWI bubble, CPL bubble followed by the IPL bubble, and I wish to mentally recharge and refresh myself,” said Chris Gayle.

“I want to refocus on helping the West Indies in the T20 World Cup and would like to take a break in Dubai.

“My thanks to the Punjab Kings for giving me the time off. My wishes and hopes are with the squad always. All the very best for the games coming up,” he added.

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble has respected Chris Gayle’s decision and called the Jamaican a true professional.

“I’ve played against Chris and have coached him at Punjab Kings and all through the years I’ve known him he has always been an absolute professional and we as a team respect his decision and desire to prepare himself for the T20 World Cup,” said Kumble.

It is expected that Chris will be in Dubai before joining up with his West Indies teammates for the T20 World Cup.

"Chris is a legend who has changed the game of T20 cricket, and we stand by his decision. He is a part of the Punjab Kings family, and his presence will be missed. We extend all support to him and wish him success," said Satish Menon, CEO of Punjab Kings.