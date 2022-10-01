Hareem Shah’s husband Bilal to donate casino money to flood victims

TikTok controversy queen Hareem Shah has always been in the spotlight, mainly for controversial reasons.

This time around, Hareem and her husband Bilal once again made it to the headlines by pledging to donate to the Pakistan flood victims.

However, the reason for the backlash is not because she announced to donation to the cause, but the fact that she will donate the money that her husband won while gambling at a casino.

In the viral video, Shah could be seen sitting with her husband in a casino. She advises Bilal — who won 5,000 Malaysian ringgit — to give the money to the people affected by the floods.

Her husband Bilal agreed and decided to donate the money. While Hareem says that 5,000 ringgit is equal to Rs2.5 million, it is approximately Rs0.25 million according to the current exchange rate.

As soon as the video went viral, the keyboard warriors sprung into action and slammed Hareem. Here are some of the comments:

Hareem is currently enjoying a vacation in Malaysia along with her husband Bilal Shah. She is actively sharing videos and pictures of her trip.