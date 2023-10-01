Pakistan cuts petrol price by Rs8 per litre for October 

ISLAMABAD - The prices of petroleum products have been reduced for the first two week of October as inflation hit masses get first decrease in two months.

The interim government on Sunday announced drop in petroleum prices by up to Rs11 per litre. The new prices will come into effect at midnight tonight.

Following Rs8 drop, petrol will now be sold at Rs323.38 per litre from October 1. The new price of high-speed diesel has been set at Rs318.18 per litre.