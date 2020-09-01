These 5 DIY hair masks are what you need to undo summer damage
Share
The quarantine period has definitely given your hair a much needed break from the usual heat styling and coloring, however, summer heat brings its own set of hair problems. As much as we love the sunny afternoons and relaxing in the pool, summers can be exceptionally damaging to our locks.
But don’t worry! When your ends are fried, curls are limp, and strands are breaking, hair masks to the rescue! Here are some easy breezy DIY solutions that can help restore the health and beauty of your hair. These magical formulas work to strengthen and soften your tresses, hydrate brittle ends, add shine and prevent hair loss.
Banana Honey Hair Mask
Ingredients:
1 banana
1/4 cup honey
1/2 cup plain yogurt
Coconut Milk Hair Mask
Ingredients:
2 drops lavender oil
2 tablespoons coconut milk
Coconut Oil and Honey Hair Mask
Ingredients:
1/2 cup melted coconut oil
3 tablespoon honey
1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
Egg and Olive Oil Hair Mask
Ingredients:
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 tablespoon white vinegar
1 egg
Avocado and Honey Hair Mask
Ingredients:
1 medium avocado
2 tablespoons honey
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
-
- Laser light targets Int’l flight before landing at Islamabad airport01:49 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
-
- Plot allotment case: AC issues non-bailable arrest warrant against ...01:07 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
- US police fatally shoot 18-Year-Old African American man12:25 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
-
-
- MTV VMAs 2020 – Here are some of the most splendid red carpet looks ...06:56 PM | 2 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020