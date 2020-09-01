These 5 DIY hair masks are what you need to undo summer damage

The quarantine period has definitely given your hair a much needed break from the usual heat styling and coloring, however, summer heat brings its own set of hair problems. As much as we love the sunny afternoons and relaxing in the pool, summers can be exceptionally damaging to our locks.

But don’t worry! When your ends are fried, curls are limp, and strands are breaking, hair masks to the rescue! Here are some easy breezy DIY solutions that can help restore the health and beauty of your hair. These magical formulas work to strengthen and soften your tresses, hydrate brittle ends, add shine and prevent hair loss.

Banana Honey Hair Mask

Ingredients:

1 banana

1/4 cup honey

1/2 cup plain yogurt

Coconut Milk Hair Mask

Ingredients:

2 drops lavender oil

2 tablespoons coconut milk

Coconut Oil and Honey Hair Mask

Ingredients:

1/2 cup melted coconut oil

3 tablespoon honey

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

Egg and Olive Oil Hair Mask

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon white vinegar

1 egg

Avocado and Honey Hair Mask

Ingredients:

1 medium avocado

2 tablespoons honey

