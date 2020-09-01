Hefty fine imposed on K-Electric for excessive load-shedding in Karachi
12:04 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Hefty fine imposed on K-Electric for excessive load-shedding in Karachi
ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 200 million on K-Electric for excessive load-shedding in Karachi.

"The NEPRA Authority has imposed a fine of PKR.

200 million on K-Electric for carrying-out excessive load-shedding in Karachi during the months of June and July, 2020 and violating NEPRA Act, terms and conditions of its license(s) and directions given by the Authority in its multi-year tariff," said a press release issued here Monday.

