Hefty fine imposed on K-Electric for excessive load-shedding in Karachi
12:04 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
Share
ISLAMABAD - National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has imposed a fine of Rs 200 million on K-Electric for excessive load-shedding in Karachi.
"The NEPRA Authority has imposed a fine of PKR.
200 million on K-Electric for carrying-out excessive load-shedding in Karachi during the months of June and July, 2020 and violating NEPRA Act, terms and conditions of its license(s) and directions given by the Authority in its multi-year tariff," said a press release issued here Monday.
- Hefty fine imposed on K-Electric for excessive load-shedding in ...12:04 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
- Ten secretaries appointed at south Punjab Secretariat12:02 AM | 1 Sep, 2020
-
- By-election on Senate vacant seat to be held on Sept 1210:09 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- The inspirational story of young Pakistani entrepreneur, Hamza Khan09:14 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- Chadwick's last tweet becomes the most liked on Twitter03:51 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- Momal Sheikh and husband welcome a baby girl03:30 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- Genelia D'Souza tests negative for Covid-19 after weeks of isolation03:15 PM | 31 Aug, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020