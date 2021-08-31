Do you know how many helicopters, vehicles, weapons US left behind in Afghanistan?
11:15 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
Do you know how many helicopters, vehicles, weapons US left behind in Afghanistan?
KABUL —US soldiers partially destroyed every weapon that they were forced to leave behind at the Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA).

The move came at a time when the US forces finally left Afghanistan, ending their 20 years long war.

Damaged helicopters and armoured vehicles could be seen at the airport, hours after the last soldiers left Afghanistan. 

The coalition forces rendered most of its equipment and weapons ineffective to ensure they would not get into the hands of the Taliban or any militant groups which could use it to carry out subversive activities.

Here is an overview of what the US military has left behind in Afghanistan. 

The United States’ longest military conflict drew to a close on Monday night when its forces abandoned Kabul’s airport, where it had overseen a frenzied airlift that saw more than 123,000 people flee life under the Taliban.

Taliban fighters then quickly swept into the airport and fired weapons into the sky across the city in jubilation -- an astonishing return after US forces invaded in 2001 and toppled them for supporting Al-Qaeda.

"Congratulations to Afghanistan... this victory belongs to us all," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters hours later on the runway of the airport.

Mujahid said the Taliban’s victory was a "lesson for other invaders".

The Taliban have repeatedly promised a more tolerant and open brand of rule compared with their first stint in power, and Mujahid continued that theme.

"We want to have good relations with the US and the world. We welcome good diplomatic relations with them all," he said.

Mujahid also insisted Taliban security forces would "be gentle and nice".

