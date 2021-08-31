India holds first formal meeting with Taliban in Doha after US exit
Share
NEW DELHI — A day after the last batch of the US troops on ground in Afghanistan left the war-torn country, India's ambassador to Qatar held talks with a top Taliban leader on Tuesday.
The Indian foreign ministry said this was the first formal diplomatic engagement between the two sides since the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15.
The envoy, Deepak Mittal, met Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, the head of the Taliban’s Political Office in Doha, the Indian foreign ministry said.
The foreign ministry said the two sides discussed the safety of Indians left behind in Afghanistan.
According to the foreign ministry, Mittal also conveyed India's fears that militants could use Afghanistan's soil to mount attacks against India.
"The Taliban representative assured the ambassador that these issues would be positively addressed," the foreign ministry said.
There was no immediate comment from the Taliban on the talks with the Indians.
India invested more than $3 billion in Afghanistan, mostly in projects aimed at destabilizing neighbouring Pakistan, and built close ties with the US-backed Kabul government.
With the Taliban takeover of Kabul, the Indian government was facing criticism at home for investing mindlessly in Afghanistan at America’s behest and for not opening a channel of communication to the group. At the same time, Indian media have been busy in a virulent propaganda against the Taliban.
- India holds first formal meeting with Taliban in Doha after US exit11:55 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Taliban promise religious freedom to Afghanistan’s Hindus, Sikhs, ...11:35 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Do you know how many helicopters, vehicles, weapons US left behind in ...11:15 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Foreign travellers to get booster jabs from tomorrow, says Ministry ...10:41 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- ‘Dostarym III’ – Pakistan-Kazakhstan joint military drills ...10:30 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Ayesha Omar reveals the most traumatic phase of her life05:23 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- American blogger Cynthia Ritchie joins PTV03:20 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Deepika Padukone all set for Hollywood comeback02:35 PM | 31 Aug, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021