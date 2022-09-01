Alizeh Shah's gorgeous bridal shoot wins hearts
Lollywood diva Alizeh Shah’s stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as the 20-year-old star make her admirers turn heads with her every move.
This time around, Alizeh Shah was spotted playing dress-up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot that has left her admirers awestruck.
Dressed in wedding trousseau, the Ehd e Wafa star looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic.
With multiple fan accounts and millions of fans around the world, the Taana Baana actress is set to become a legend in the coming years.
On the work front, Alizeh Shah's recent projects include Chaand Raat Aur Chandni, and the blockbuster drama serial Bebasi.
