Imran Khan ordered to appear before anti-terrorism court at noon today

ISLAMABAD – An anti-terrorism court has in the federal capital has ordered PTI Chairman Imran Khan to appear before the court by twelve noon today (Thursday) in a case filed against him over threatening comments against a female judge.

Session judge Raja Jawwad Abbas issued the order while hearing a bail petition filed by the former prime minister, stating that the Imran Khan will have to appear before the court.

During the hearing, Khan’s counsel Babar Awan told the court that his client had life threats, adding that IG and DIG operations will be responsible if anything happened to the PTI chief.

Awan said that more sections had been added to the terrorism case against Imran Khan and pleaded the court to approve his bail in these charges.

Judge Raja Jawwad remarked that the court will issue notices in this regard.

When the judge said that the court will hear arguments today, prosecutor said that he will submit arguments after the suspect is produced before the court.

The judge asked prosecutor whether terrorism case was ever registered without happening of crime. “You have to tell which Kalashnikov or suicide jacket was recovered from the suspect”.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till 12pm today, ordered Imran Khan to appear before the court.

On August 25, the PTI chief was granted pre-arrest bail until Thursday against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The political temperature soared lately as the country’s populist leader was booked under anti-terrorism laws after making a provocative speech in which he singled out senior police officials and a female judge who approved the remand of Shahbaz Gill.

PTI chief, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote earlier his year, could be disqualified for life from politics if convicted in a terrorism case. The charge under 7ATA also carries 14 years in prison or the equivalent of a life sentence.