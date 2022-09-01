Pakistan increases petrol, diesel prices again
12:09 AM | 1 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD – The federal government on early Thursday announced increase in the price of petrol and diesel, according to a notification.
With a hike of Rs2.07, petrol will now be sold for Rs235.98 per litre while the new price of high-speed diesel will be Rs247.43 after an increase of Rs2.99.
The new prices, which have been revised in view of the fluctuations in petroleum prices in the international market and exchange rate variation, are effective from September 1 (today) till 15.
The price of kerosene oil has also been increased by Rs10.92 per liter, and it will be available for Rs210.32 instead of Rs199.40.
