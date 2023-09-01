Islamabad Weather Update today

Hot, and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country including the federal capital Islamabad during the next 24 hours, PMD said.

Rain Update Islamabad

As the metropolis nestled in the beautiful Margalla Hills is having hot weather, the Met Office said there is no chance of rains in the coming days.

Islamabad Temperature today

On Friday, he temperature of Islamabad was predicted to hover between 33-36C. It was sunny in the city while winds blew at around 15km/h, with a visibility of 6km.

Islamabad Air Quality Index

Air quality of the federal capital was recorded at 123 which is unhealthy. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Synoptic Situation

Continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.