Karachi Weather Update today

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country including Karachi during the next twelve hours.

Karachi Rain Update

The Met Office predicted no chance of rains in Sindh and the provincial capital Karachi.

Karachi temperature today

On Friday, the mercury reached 29°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 31°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 77 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 15km/h, with a visibility of around 6km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 72 on Thursday, which is not healthy. According to AccuWeather, the air reaches a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.