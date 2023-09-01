Karachi Weather Update today

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country including Karachi during the next twelve hours.
The Met Office predicted no chance of rains in Sindh and the provincial capital Karachi.
On Friday, the mercury reached 29°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 31°C in the evening.
Humidity was recorded at around 77 percent in the metropolis. Winds blew at 15km/h, with a visibility of around 6km.
Karachi’s air quality was recorded 72 on Thursday, which is not healthy. According to AccuWeather, the air reaches a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|324.9
|328.15
|Euro
|EUR
|348
|351
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.2
|90
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|86
|86.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|206
|210
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|235
|240
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|233
|238
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
