Search

Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan name squad for Asia Cup 2023 match against India 

07:32 PM | 1 Sep, 2023
Pakistan name squad for Asia Cup 2023 match against India 
Source: PCB

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday named the final squad for the Asia Cup 2023 match against India, which scheduled for September 2 (tomorrow). 

Taking to social media platform X, the board announced it will field the same playing XI that had played against Nepal in the event’s opener in Multan earlier this week. 

The much-awaited Pakistan vs India match will be played at Pellekelle International Cricket Stadium in Kandy as fans are expecting thrilling contest.

Squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. 

Asia Cup 2023: Check details about live streaming, broadcast in Pakistan, India and other countries 

Asia Cup 2023

Kandy weather on September 2 amid Pakistan vs India’s Asia Cup 2023 match

05:25 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Rain likely to interrupt Pakistan vs India match at Asia Cup 2023

02:18 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Why is Pakistan's name missing from the Asia Cup 2023 jersey?

10:39 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Asia Cup 2023 live streaming for mobile phone users (Android and iOS)

05:49 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Who will win Asia Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka? Answer and get chance ...

01:42 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2023 – Free Live Streaming details here

11:43 AM | 31 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

After ‘petrol bomb’, Pakistan shocks masses with massive increase ...

07:51 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – September 1, 2023

09:20 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 1, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 324.9 328.15
Euro EUR 348 351
UK Pound Sterling GBP 407 411
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.2 90
Saudi Riyal SAR 86 86.8
Australian Dollar AUD 206 210
Bahrain Dinar BHD 807.97 815.97
Canadian Dollar CAD 235 240
China Yuan CNY 41.75 42.15
Danish Krone DKK 44.22 44.6
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.72 39.07
Indian Rupee INR 3.63 3.74
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.38
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 985.36 994.36
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.83 64.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 179.13 181.13
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.04 28.34
Omani Riyal OMR 789.03 797.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.27 83.97
Singapore Dollar SGD 233 238
Swedish Korona SEK 26.74 27.04
Swiss Franc CHF 345.28 347.78
Thai Bhat THB 8.61 8.76

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 1, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (1 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Karachi PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Islamabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Peshawar PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Quetta PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sialkot PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Attock PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujranwala PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Jehlum PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Multan PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Bahawalpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Gujrat PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nawabshah PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Chakwal PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Hyderabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Nowshehra PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Sargodha PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Faisalabad PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820
Mirpur PKR 241,500 PKR 2,820

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Who is Anwaarul Haq Kakar – new caretaker PM of Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: