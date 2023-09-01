Pakistan name squad for Asia Cup 2023 match against India 

LAHORE – Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday named the final squad for the Asia Cup 2023 match against India, which scheduled for September 2 (tomorrow).
Taking to social media platform X, the board announced it will field the same playing XI that had played against Nepal in the event’s opener in Multan earlier this week.
The much-awaited Pakistan vs India match will be played at Pellekelle International Cricket Stadium in Kandy as fans are expecting thrilling contest.
Pakistan to field same playing XI tomorrow ????????#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/qe18Ad6pF4— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023
Squad: Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 1, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|324.9
|328.15
|Euro
|EUR
|348
|351
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|407
|411
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|89.2
|90
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|86
|86.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|206
|210
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|807.97
|815.97
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|235
|240
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.75
|42.15
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.22
|44.6
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.72
|39.07
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.38
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|985.36
|994.36
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|789.03
|797.03
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|233
|238
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|345.28
|347.78
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 241,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs189,794 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 221,373.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Karachi
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Islamabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Peshawar
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Quetta
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sialkot
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Attock
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujranwala
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Jehlum
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Multan
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Gujrat
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nawabshah
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Chakwal
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Hyderabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Nowshehra
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Sargodha
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Faisalabad
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
|Mirpur
|PKR 241,500
|PKR 2,820
