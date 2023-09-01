Search

Train fares goes up after hike in petrol, diesel prices

06:07 PM | 1 Sep, 2023
Source: File Photo

LAHORE – Pakistan Railways has announced another five percent increase in ticket prices for all trains and parcel rates after massive increase in petroleum prices. 

The federal government in a late Thursday move increased the petrol price by Rs14.91 per litre and high speed diesel price by Rs18.44/litre due to surge in international market and devaluation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. 

In a notification, the railways said: “It is notified for the information and guidance of all concerned that 5% parcel/luggage rates will be increased with effect from 2nd September 2023.”

It issued a separate notification for five percent hike in fates of Mail Express, intercity, passenger, shuttle trans and saloon with effect from September 2. 

“Director/ I .T is requested to implement 5% increase in fare of all Mail/Express and Intercity trains on advance reservation The Divisional Superintendents are requested to implement the updated Fare Table enforced with effect from 2nd September, 2023 at all concerned stations & booking/reservation offices accordingly,” read the notification.

This is the second time the railways has hike the train fare as it had jacked up the ticket prices on August 16. 

Daily Horoscope – September 1, 2023

09:20 AM | 1 Sep, 2023

