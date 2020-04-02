Nine Pakistani suspected drug smuggler arrested in Sri Lanka
COLOMBO - Sri Lanka on Wednesday seized $65 million worth of crystal methamphetamine and ketamine in the biggest drugs bust and arrested nine Pakistani men suspected of smuggling the drugs, officials said.
Country's Navy, on a tip-off, raided a flagless vessel in the country’s southern waters. The personnel found 605 kilogrammes of crystal meth, also known as ice, and 579 kilogrammes of ketamine, said Navy Commander Piyal de Silva.
“This is the first time we have found ketamine and it is likely that the smugglers were trying to take this cargo to some East Asian destination,” de Silva told reporters in the capital Colombo. Authorities said initial investigations suggested the Iran-Pakistan coast was the point of origin.
The defence ministry said the drugs had an estimated street value in Colombo of about Rs12,500 million ($65 million), making it the country’s biggest single seizure of drugs. Last month, the navy seized two foreign trawlers, carrying more than $33 million worth of heroin and ice.- News Agencies.
