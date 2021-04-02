Covid-19: Punjab introduces home vaccination service for senior citizens, disables

LAHORE – Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday launched a mobile service for the vaccination of senior citizens and physically disabled against the Covid-19 at their homes.

Following the initiative, Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid shared a tweet stating that the mobile service has been made available in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Faisalabad for vaccination of all citizens above 80 years of age and physically challenged people above 50 years of age.

Facilitating #PunjabCovidVaccinations with Mobile Service in ▪ Multan ▪ Rawalpindi ▪ Faisalabad ▪ Lahore For all above 80 years of age or Physically challenged above 50 years of age (registered for vaccination) pic.twitter.com/Clov1b5c20 — Dr. Yasmin Rashid (@Dr_YasminRashid) April 1, 2021

CM Buzdar also inspected a Covid vaccination center at LDA Sports Complex and appreciated the health department over satisfactory arrangements.

Pakistan reports 5,234 Covid-19 cases, highest ... 08:59 AM | 2 Apr, 2021 ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has reported the highest single-day toll since June 30 as 5,234 new coronavirus cases ...

On the other hand, the third wave of novel coronavirus infection in Pakistan, especially in the province of Punjab has been the worst-hit. The last couple of weeks have seen the COVID cases skyrocket in several major districts of Punjab. The province of Punjab, alone, accounts for almost 50 percent of the active coronavirus cases currently present in Pakistan.